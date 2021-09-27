Proposed mental health facility gets funding boost from McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center has been working to bring a crisis hub to the area, and the project just got a big boost from the McLennan County Commissioner’s Court.

Earlier this month, the court approved a $3 million request for the hub. Once it’s finished, HOTRMHMR said it would serve as the entry point for its crisis system, all in one centralized location located about half-way between the two hospitals in Waco.

Vince Erickson, spokesperson for HOTRMHMR, said people will be able to access state-funded services and supports, as well as services from community partners.

Erickson said there has been an increase in the number of people facing crisis situations and accessing mental health resources, but there is limited space at hospitals. He said the COVID-19 pandemic is adding stress to that, but the hub can help address concerns.

“The intent of the crisis hub is to make the treatment and the folks who access the system to make the access, accessible caring and responsive and also efficient,” Erickson said.

The exact details and services the hub would offer are still being evaluated, but Erickson said ideally, it would be a space where someone could come if they need help, whether it’s long-term or short-term.

“That is having someone there that could clear whether they go to an emergency room or get treated right there, and then have the space to be able to have them go through the system,” Erickson said. “Or if it requires something more long term, be able to clear them to go that direction and have that right there, rather than having to send them someplace else.”

Earlier this year, the project received a $100,000 grant from the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation. The funding from the commissioner’s court came from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The total cost is estimated to be around 9.7 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.