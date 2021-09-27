Advertisement

RGIII to call Baylor’s game on ESPN2

The Baylor Heisman winner will be a part of the game broadcast for Baylor vs Oklahoma State
The Baylor Heisman winner will be a part of the game broadcast for Baylor vs Oklahoma State
By Christopher Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football legend Robert Griffin III will be in Stillwater for Baylor’s top 25 matchup with Oklahoma State this weekend.

The Heisman winner will be a part of the television broadcast on ESPN2 Saturday.

Griffin will be joined by Mark Jones and Quint Kessenich on the call.

This is RGIII’s first season in the broadcast booth and this will be the first Baylor game he is a part of.

