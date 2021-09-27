Soggy weather returns to end the week!

It has been an extremely dry September for the vast majority of Central Texas, but we have some nice changes moving in for this week... Rain chances return!! We will stay dry most of the day Tuesday, but by the evening hours Tuesday we should have some thunderstorms trying to move into our western counties. That wave of rain will gradually push east across Central Texas throughout the overnight ours and possibly into Wednesday morning. More spotty showers are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

More waves of rain are likely as we head toward the end of the workweek, and possibly into the weekend as well. As of now the best potential for rain looks to be late Tuesday/early Wednesday, and again late Thursday through Friday. By the time rain chances start to drop Sunday and Monday, we’re expecting widespread rainfall totals between 1.5″ and 3″ with cities near and west of I-35 seeing the highest rainfall totals. Thanks to the scattered-to-numerous showers and storms, high temperatures will drop from the low-to-mid 90s Tuesday into the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday and then drop into the upper 70s and low 80s through the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.