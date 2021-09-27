Soggy weather returns late tomorrow and lasts to the start of the weekend

If September were to end today, it would go down in history as the second driest in history with only trace amounts of rain falling at the Waco Regional Airport. Before we rewrite those history books, we’re expecting widely scattered off-and-on rain starting late Tuesday and lasting through at least Friday. Before we get into the rain, we need to get some humidity back in the atmosphere and today will be the transition day into the humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day today with morning temperatures in the mid-60s warming into the upper 80s and low 90s late in the afternoon. Despite the warm afternoon, humidity should stay low enough to keep the heat index values exactly at the actual temperatures. A big push of humidity arrives overnight into Tuesday morning which sets the stage for the rest of the week’s rainfall. Most of the day Tuesday should be rain-free and even mostly sunny at times. Generally though, expect partly cloudy skies with morning temperatures in the low 70s warming into the low-to-mid 90s late in the day. A few isolated showers or non-severe storms could bubble up in the heat of the day, mainly after 1 PM, near and west of I-35 but rain isn’t going to be widespread Tuesday afternoon. While this is ongoing, late-afternoon thunderstorms in West Texas are expected to form and gradually push east toward Central Texas Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. These storms will be on a weakening trend as they arrive, but gusty winds and heavy rain is possible after sunset (and especially after 10 PM) until daybreak. Rain chances Tuesday are near about 40%.

The remnants of Tuesday night’s rain will leave boundaries across Central Texas which will likely kick up scattered showers and storms again during the day Wednesday. Exactly where the rain may form is still unclear at this time, but we’re expecting scattered rain the most likely form midday and into the afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain Wednesday, but chances are high and most should see at least a bit of rain. Rain could be locally heavy at times and there may be some thunderstorms too, but severe weather is not anticipated. Through Wednesday, we’re expecting half-inch to upwards of one-and-a-half inch rainfall totals. More widely scattered rain is in the forecast Thursday, Friday, and potentially even into Saturday. Rain chances are at 50% Wednesday and Friday but should peak near 60% Thursday and then come down to 40% Saturday. By the time rain chances start to drop Sunday and Monday, we’re expecting widespread rainfall totals between 1.5″ and 3″ with cities near and west of I-35 seeing the highest rainfall totals. Thanks to the scattered-to-numerous showers and storms, high temperatures will drop from the low-to-mid 90s Tuesday into the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday and then drop into the upper 70s and low 80s through the end of the weekend. Once the rain moves out next week, we’re still expecting highs today in the mid-80s but morning temperatures stay ‘warm’ and humid in the mid-to-upper 80s through next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.