Suspects in Corpus Christi murder arrested in Central Texas

Mercedes Martinez and Terry Stafford
Mercedes Martinez and Terry Stafford(Corpus Christi Police)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Terry Stafford and Mercedes Martinez, suspects in a murder in Corpus Christi, were arrested in Central Texas and are awaiting extradition to Nueces County, investigators said.

Stafford, 29, had an active warrant for murder issued on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Martinez, 22, had an active warrant for failure to report a felony.

The suspect were wanted in connection to a murder in Corpus Christi on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Ayers for a shooting and found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

If you have any information about this crime, you can contact detectives at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477).

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Troy Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force and the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division worked together to locate the suspects.

