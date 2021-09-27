Temple woman to be featured on Food Network’s pumpkin carving show

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple woman will be featured on the Food Network show ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’ when it airs next month.

Kristina Patenaude lives in Temple and says she has been carving for more than a decade.

“I didn’t realize that I was doing it at a higher level than just your normal pumpkin carving,” she said.

She began posting her spectacular creations online where producers from the Food Network discovered her. She said it was a shock since she was already a fan of the show.

“It really all came as a surprise at first when the food network reached out to me to be on the show and our family loves the show,” Patenaude said.

The show which sets up talented pumpkin carvers to compete against each other, has already been filmed but Kristina’s fate on the show remains a secret as contestants are not allowed to speak about the outcome of the show.

While she awaits premier day on Oct. 3 Kristina is sharing her art with the Temple community by putting on pumpkin carving shows at the Robinson Family Farm.

“It’s great to have awesome pumpkin patches here that support my art,” Patenaude said. “And the community has been awesome and everyone is really rooting for me which means so much and I really want to take it home for Texas.”

She will have a live carving show at the Robinson Family Farm on October 16.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.