Video shows steer get loose, injure woman at East Texas State Fair

By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman received minor injuries after a steer got loose at the East Texas State Fair over the weekend.

According to Cody Rosenbalm, Director of Marketing and Entertainment at the East Texas State Fair, the incident happened sometime between 5 and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Rosenbalm said a crew of handlers were loading the animals onto the back of a trailer to leave the fair when one of the steers got away from it’s handler.

Rosenbalm said it is pretty common for cattle to get away from handlers, but it usually stays confined to the livestock areas due to fencing. In this case, somehow the steer found its way around the fencing and made its way around the livestock barn and across the street into the carnival.

Rosenbalm said one woman did receive minor injuries but declined a paramedic that was offered. Once the steer entered the carnival area, it was quickly corralled and captured by a team of fair staff and handlers.

