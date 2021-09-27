Advertisement

Waco-McLennan County report first pediatric death as a result of COVID-19

Patient who died an 11-year-old boy
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Monday confirmed the first pediatric death attributed to COVID-19.

The patient was an 11-year-old boy and a resident of McLennan County “who died at a hospital located outside of McLennan County” on Friday, officials said.

“My heart breaks for all of those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19 over the past 18 months. And on behalf of the city, my family and I send our condolences and prayers for peace, comfort, courage and love to the friends and family of this child,” said Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

“This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that we must all continue to do what we can to protect the vulnerable from the spread of COVID-19,” the mayor said, “I continue to urge all eligible community members who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine to talk to their healthcare provider and make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Meek implored those concerned about the vaccine “to consult with your doctor—just like you would on all other health-related matters—to thoroughly discuss and address those concerns.”

“If you, ultimately, choose not to get vaccinated, I ask you to recognize how contagious this virus is in causing unvaccinated patients of all ages to develop serious, serious illness and take the appropriate steps at this time to alter your behaviors.”

Local health officials said the Delta variant is a highly aggressive form of the coronavirus that can cause serious complications “even to people who are young and healthy.”

Officials remind the public that the COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to protect against severe outcomes due to COVID-19. The health district also reminds Central Texans to focus and promote the importance of vaccinations, masks, and social distancing.

“These three actions will protect you and your loved ones from this deadly virus,” the health district said.

