Baylor QB Jacob Zeno enters transfer portal

Baylor quarterback Jacob Zeno (14) attempts a last ditch throw as Oklahoma defensive tackle...
Baylor quarterback Jacob Zeno (14) attempts a last ditch throw as Oklahoma defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (31) pressures on the last play of the Big 12 Championship game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma won 30-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor sophomore quarterback Jacob Zeno entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

Zeno competed for the starting spot this offseason, and was beat out by fourth-year Junior Gerry Bohanon.

Out of San Antonio John Jay, Zeno was a four-star recruit. His biggest moments as a Baylor Bear took place in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game, when he throw for 159 yards and a touchdown in Baylor’s 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma.

This season, Zeno has seen limited action as Gerry Bohanon has led the Bears to a 4-0 start.

Bohanon will now be backed up by redshirt freshman Blake Shapen, true freshman Kyron Drones and junior Brandon Bass.

