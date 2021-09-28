Baylor QB Jacob Zeno enters transfer portal
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor sophomore quarterback Jacob Zeno entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.
Zeno competed for the starting spot this offseason, and was beat out by fourth-year Junior Gerry Bohanon.
Out of San Antonio John Jay, Zeno was a four-star recruit. His biggest moments as a Baylor Bear took place in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game, when he throw for 159 yards and a touchdown in Baylor’s 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma.
This season, Zeno has seen limited action as Gerry Bohanon has led the Bears to a 4-0 start.
Bohanon will now be backed up by redshirt freshman Blake Shapen, true freshman Kyron Drones and junior Brandon Bass.
