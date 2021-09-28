Advertisement

Bryan family says five-year-old making a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car

By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just over four months ago, Noah Arellano’s family was shocked after he was accidently run over by a car at a family member’s house.

At the time, the family spoke with KBTX, sharing his story and unknown future.

The family says he was put into a medically-induced coma after suffering multiple traumatic brain injuries. For months he remained hospitalized in Temple, until he was moved to a rehabilitation facility in Houston.

Now Noah’s aunt, Megan Smith, says doctors, nurses, and the family are surprised at his quick recovery so far.

“Even the nurses that are at the rehab hospital, they didn’t believe it,” said Smith. “They couldn’t believe that that was him.”

The five-year-old Bryan boy is now up and walking, talking, and even eating. Smith says his brain is only working at the level of a three-year-old, but says he is making quick progress every single day. Something she says is nothing short of a miracle.

Smith says the support from the community, family, and friends has continued to be a critical aspect in Noah’s recovery. She says it gives him the drive to continue beating the odds.

“Noah has seen those sweet messages and sweet cards, and they have really been a boost for him,” said Smith. “And the outpour of love for him, has just been tremendous.”

The family says they are hoping to have him back home permanently by early next year.

To keep up with Noah’s journey, you can follow his Facebook page here.

