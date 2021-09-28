Deadline right around corner for Texans to get registered to vote

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and if Texans want to vote in this November’s election, there are only a few more days to get registered.

Voters have until Monday, Oct. 4 to get their registration forms turned in. Registering to vote online is not permitted in Texas, but forms are available online or in a variety of places like libraries and government offices.

In order to fill out the form, you’ll need a Texas driver’s license or ID number. If you don’t have one of those, you’ll need the last four digits of your social security number.

Paul York, associate dean of student affairs for Texas A&M Central Texas, is heavily involved with efforts to make sure students are registered to vote and have access to election and candidate information.

York said generally speaking, it’s fairly easy to register to vote in Texas, provided you have the identification the state requires.

However, he said it’s a good idea to make sure you are still registered to vote in Texas, and in the right location, since many Americans don’t vote every year.

“Most Americans only vote in the in the national elections every four years, and they forget that there are state elections and that there are elections every two years and there are local municipal and county elections, on a more regular basis than that,” York said. “And so they’re out of practice. We just don’t engage in elections as often as we should.”

York said National Voter Registration Day is a good reminder to check, especially since the deadline to register is less than a week away.

If you’d like to register to vote and need assistance, there are a number of voter registration drives happening around Central Texas on Tuesday.

The McLennan County NAACP is partnering with several other organizations to host voting drives at a few locations around Waco.

Downtown Office of Communities in School

East Waco Library

McLennan Community College outside library

McLennan County Democratic Party office in the parking lot – 3221 Franklin Ave

Quinn Campus Flagpole Drive-thru

Sonic Drive-in on N. Valley Mills

Waco Cha

If you need more information, you can call or text 254-733-5261. The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The McLennan County Republican Party will also be registering people to vote at its headquarters in the Westview Mall breezeway (539 N Valley Mills). Volunteers will be there from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

