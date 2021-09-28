Gang member, sex offender added to Texas’ 10 most wanted lists

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists.

Charles Lee Tillman, Jr., 34, of Missouri City, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest.

Bobby Joe Flores, Jr., 34, of Duncanville, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Flores’ arrest.

Charles Lee Tillman, Jr.

DPS said Tillman, Jr. is affiliated with the Crips gang and has been wanted since June 4, 2021, when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the May 30 murder of a man in La Grange.

In 2011, Tillman was convicted of assault family violence and sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2015, he was convicted of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in a TDCJ prison. Tillman was released on parole in December 2019.

In addition to the Texas Crime Stoppers reward of up to $7,500, Fayette County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $7,000 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest.

Tillman is 5′8″ and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, back, abdomen, left hand, right leg, both shoulders and arms.

DPS said he has ties to Missouri City, Weimar and Smithville. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Bobby Joe Flores, Jr.

Flores, Jr. has been wanted since October 2019, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Duncanville Police issued a warrant in January 2020 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Flores was convicted of child molestation and child sex assault involving a 1-year-old girl in 2008 in Indiana. He and was sentenced to two years in a facility in the Indiana Department of Correction.

In 2010, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Indiana and sentenced to 18 months in prison. In addition, his previous sentence was increased to six years. In 2014, Flores moved to Texas with his parole transferred, and began registering as a sex offender in Duncanville.

Flores is 5′5″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, both arms and left wrist and scars on his left arm and wrist.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.