H-E-B truck driver achieves 4 million consecutive safety miles

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B truck driver Danny Guerrero Jr. on Tuesday reached an incredible milestone: four million miles consecutively without a single accident or traffic incident!

The Texas-based grocer said it is milestone few in his field rarely achieve. In fact, only one other H-E-B driver has ever achieved it.

Guerrero officially hit the mark as he drove his truck to the H-E-B warehouse on Rittiman Road in San Antonio. He was immediately greeted by family, friends, fellow H-E-B drivers, and company leaders celebrating his milestone.

“This is unbelievable,” said Guerrero, “I didn’t expect it. I started at 21 years old … it’s something you get used to and if you like it, you’re going to hang onto it.”

The veteran truck drive acknowledged “those last few miles driving here were stressful - but I made it.”

Guerrero began his H-E-B career as a sanitation employee at a warehouse in December 1979. A little over two years later, he became a full-time H-E-B driver.

In 1994, he became the 58th Partner to be inducted into the H-E-B Truck Driver Hall of Fame, and he was named the H-E-B Driver of the Year in 2010.

“We are super grateful, proud, and thankful for his many years of service and for the standard he set in the profession,” said H-E-B Executive Vice President of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Logistics Carson Landsgard.

“It takes individuals like Danny to take the bar and set it high. In certain professions there are individuals who are superstars, who you admire and respect for doing the impossible. Danny gets to be in that elite status today.”

In his nearly 40 years as a driver, Danny averaged about 100,000 miles per year to reach four million, which is equivalent to more than 160 trips around the Earth.

“It’s an honor that we recognize this tremendous accomplishment, and it’s a very important one too,” said H-E-B Group Vice President of Transportation Todd Wright.

“He’s doing it while moving up to 80,000 pounds of product up and down Texas highways alongside other motorists.”

Guerrero, who now wears four star pins on his shoulder to signify his accomplishment, shared some words of wisdom to help make Texas roads safer.

“You don’t have to speed,” he said. “Take your time. You’ll get there.”

