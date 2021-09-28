Advertisement

Mother of Central Texas children abducted by sex offender charged

Mandi Elizabeth Russell was charged with two counts of child endangerment.
Mandi Elizabeth Russell was charged with two counts of child endangerment.(Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers on Monday arrested Mandi Elizabeth Russell, the mother of Codi and Jessi Lowery, the Central Texas children abducted by a registered sex offender late Friday night.

Authorities did not explain why Russell, charged with two counts of child endangerment, was arrested.

In a Facebook post, however, Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said, “we will relentlessly pursue those who injure children or place them in harm’s way.”

Jessi Marie Lowery, 8, and her brother, Codi Lowery, 7, were abducted by Randall Anthony Thurman, 34, late Friday night. Thurman was killed in a wreck Saturday morning as he attempted to elude authorities.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation started when deputies were called to a residence in Walnut Springs, Texas at about 10:45 p.m. Friday. At the time, Russell reported her two children were missing and suspected of being with Thurman, a relative and a registered sex offender.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office learned Cody had been located at a convenience store along I-35 in Hill County and was in the custody of Hill County deputies and Itasca Police officers.

Officers at the scene reported the boy ran to the convenience store seeking help after he had been bound with clear packing tape wrapped around his throat and arms. The boy told officers that a “Randall” had removed him from a car and wrapped him in tape before fleeing with his sister, Jessi.

The boy was transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment. Authorities issued the Amber Alert for the girl shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. At the time the alert was issued, the suspect was driving a silver-colored, 2011 Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate number PDJ-3658.

Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed after his car collided with an...
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed after his car collided with an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of FM 191 and Johnson County Road 302.(KWTX Photos)

At approximately 9:15 a.m., a Hill County resident observed a car sitting between a group of trees on his property and recognized it to be the car listed in the Amber Alert. The resident immediately contacted the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

Hill County deputies observed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Randall allegedly fled northbound on Highway 171 toward Cleburne.

After entering Johnson County, pursuing deputies observed the suspect vehicle cross over the center lane of the roadway and continue to travel at high speeds toward an oncoming vehicle.

“Based on the actions of the driver, deputies believe the maneuver to have been intentional,” the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thurman’s vehicle collided with the oncoming car - a KIA driven by 85-year-old Maureena Charles Reid, of Burleson, Texas - at the intersection of Highway 171 and Johnson County Road 302.

Thurman and Reid were both killed in the wreck.

Jessi, conscious at the scene, required extraction from the vehicle. The girl was airlifted to a medical facility for emergency treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesperson with DPS on Monday said the girl remained hospitalized, but did not provide an update on the girl’s condition.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still House Hollow Lake Fire
Burn ban implemented after firefighters battle huge blaze in Bell County
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collision with an...
Registered sex offender killed in wreck after abducting two Central Texas children
Tracy Martin called authorities after learning a man accused of abducting a child was hiding in...
Hill County man spotted Amber Alert suspect, chased him while calling deputies for help
Cindy Gerke
Husband allegedly shot by wife after serving wife divorce papers
Video of a Waco-area teenager getting badly beaten while she was passed out is going viral on...
Video of beatdown of local teen goes viral; girl, 17, arrested

Latest News

Central Texas mother details struggle of parenting during pandemic
Central Texas mother details struggle of parenting during pandemic
A Bell County mother details the issues with raising children while also trying to avoid COVID.
Mother details struggle of parenting during pandemic
Ethan Walker with his dream pickup
Friends finish was Trooper Walker started, surprise son with ‘dream truck’
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’