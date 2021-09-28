Police in Killeen seek information on hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Killeen Police Traffic Unit are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured a pedestrian Saturday night near the entrance to MJ’s Bar and Grill.

The collision happened at about 2:15 a.m. on September 25 in the 1300 block of Fort Hood Street.

When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man lying in the roadway. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White.

Witnesses told officers the driver of the vehicle that struck the man failed to stop and render aid and continued driving north on Fort Hood Street.

Police said they are looking for a red car with damage to the passenger side.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have any information about this crash to contact the Killeen Police Traffic Unit at (254) 200-7904.

