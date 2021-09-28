Rain chances continue tonight & to end the week!

Parts of Central Texas have seen some spotty afternoon showers & thunderstorms, and more is likely to move through this evening and tonight. The overall coverage of rain will stay spotty through sunset, and the best coverage will be west of I-35. Better shower and storm chances move in late this evening and tonight. A line of activity is likely to develop west of our area and gradually push east across most of Central Texas tonight and through early Wednesday morning. The severe weather threat looks low for most of us, but some gusty winds can be ruled out, along with some lightning as well.

After the rain moves out tomorrow morning we will likely see a lull in the rain chances more most of the day Wednesday, but we may see some isolated afternoon showers develop. Our next wave of good rain chances moves in late Thursday and into Friday. Severe weather potential looks low with this wave of rain, and heavy rain will likely be the bigger story. Overall rain amounts over the next few days will likely range between 1-3″ for most of Central Texas, with a few areas seeing even higher totals.

Decent rain chances hold on into Saturday, but we should start to gradually dry out Sunday and into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.