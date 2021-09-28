Services scheduled for Waco boy who died of COVID-19 complications

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A celebration will be held to honor the life of James “Jamie” Parsons, 11, a McLennan County boy who died on Friday, September 24 after contracting COVID-19.

The boy’s death was the first pediatric death attributed to COVID-19, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced on Monday.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 30 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, located at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, October 1 at the Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel.

Jamie was born July 2, 2010 in Huntsville to Patrick and Emily Parsons.

Although he suffered from Hunter Syndrome, he “didn’t let that keep him from enjoying life,” his obituary states.

Jamie “had an amazing personality, and a smile that could light up the room .... He was brave, loving, smart, funny, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.”

Cars and SpongeBob were among the things that filled Jamie’s heart with joy.

His family requests that anyone attending the service wear purple, and bring a new matchbox car for donation to McLane’s Children’s Hospital.

