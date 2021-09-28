Advertisement

Services scheduled for Waco boy who died of COVID-19 complications

A celebration will be held to honor the life of James “Jamie” Parsons, a McLennan County boy...
A celebration will be held to honor the life of James “Jamie” Parsons, a McLennan County boy who died after contracting COVID-19.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A celebration will be held to honor the life of James “Jamie” Parsons, 11, a McLennan County boy who died on Friday, September 24 after contracting COVID-19.

The boy’s death was the first pediatric death attributed to COVID-19, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced on Monday.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 30 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, located at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, October 1 at the Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel.

Jamie was born July 2, 2010 in Huntsville to Patrick and Emily Parsons.

Although he suffered from Hunter Syndrome, he “didn’t let that keep him from enjoying life,” his obituary states.

Jamie “had an amazing personality, and a smile that could light up the room .... He was brave, loving, smart, funny, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.”

Cars and SpongeBob were among the things that filled Jamie’s heart with joy.

His family requests that anyone attending the service wear purple, and bring a new matchbox car for donation to McLane’s Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Eric Coghill is charged with forcible fondling and lewd or indecent proposals or acts...
Father beats up pastor allegedly caught on video touching boy at bus stop
Still House Hollow Lake Fire
Burn ban implemented after firefighters battle huge blaze in Bell County
Mandi Elizabeth Russell was charged with two counts of child endangerment.
Mother of Central Texas children abducted by sex offender charged
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Mercedes Martinez and Terry Stafford
Suspects in Corpus Christi murder arrested in Central Texas

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke exclusively with News 10's Katie Aupperle during a...
Texas Attorney General drops lawsuits against two Central Texas school districts over face masks
File Graphic
Waco Police investigating after 2 homes, car struck by gunfire
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and if Texans want to vote in this November’s...
Texas voter registration deadline around the corner
A Latina boutique owner is working to close the gaps for underrepresented populations within...
Waco: Latina boutique owner sees gap in business diversity, aims to close it