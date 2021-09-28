Small Central Texas town raises nearly $100K as it honors legacy of beloved teen killed in accident

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A small town has once again shown its big heart after a fundraiser for two local non-profits formed following the 2015 death of Rhett Hering raised more than $100,000 with a party in a town with a population of just over 5,000.

Rhett, 15 at the time of his death, was the son of McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering and his wife, Lorna.

The money raised from the Retro Revolution event in McGregor on August 28 will benefit both the Rhett Revolution, a nonprofit created to spread kindness and love to others in many ways, and Archway of Hope, a nonprofit that offers hope to those who have lost someone “way to soon.”

“I think we had a great time,” Jimmy said. “I know that we raised a lot of money. I think we’re going to net around 100,000 dollars and we’re going to put that money to really good use for lots of folks here in the near future.”

Lorna was equally as thrilled with the turnout as the sold-out event brought in around 400 guests to the Exchange Event Center in McGregor.

The guests dressed in their best 70s costumes and danced the night away to Le Freak, which bills itself as the “greatest disco band in the world.”

“It was a really groovy evening,” Lorna said, “We had lots of fun costumes and a great evening for a great cause.”

Lorna said she is very grateful for sponsors TFNB Your Bank for Life, Rocket Federal Credit Union, Margaret and Weldon Ratliff, KWTX, and Di’Amore. “So many people helped out,” she said.

The Herings and the entire community of McGregor have been committed to carrying on Rhett’s legacy since 2015 when the beloved teenager was killed at the end of his driveway in a UTV accident.

“Rhett was the best of both of us,” Jimmy said.

“He was kind of magical,” Lorna added.

“He just had this way of loving people and making everybody feel important and we just felt like we really had to do something to keep that spirit alive of kindness and fun and joy and including people.”

The Rhett Revolution, while born out of tragedy, has brought joy to countless people since forming in 2016. The nonprofit has taken over the McGregor food pantry, not only helping fund it, but also staffing it with volunteers.

They’ve also supplied nutritional food and clothing to students and given away thousands of dollars in scholarships for those who display “kindness and bravery.”

The Herings said thanks to the success of year one, they’re hoping to make the Retro Revolution an annual event.

