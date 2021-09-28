Advertisement

Texas Attorney General drops lawsuits against two Central Texas school districts over face masks

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke exclusively with News 10's Katie Aupperle during a...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke exclusively with News 10's Katie Aupperle during a visit to Waco.(Bill Gowdy for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton dropped lawsuits filed against the Midway Independent School District and McGregor Independent School District for non-compliance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local and state agencies from issuing mask mandates during the pandemic.

Documents filed in the 414th District Court in McLennan County reveal the court granted the motions to dismiss the lawsuits as they are now considered to be in compliance.

Paxton has pursued legal action against multiple districts across the state as more schools turned to masks to help curb COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

While campaigning in Waco earlier this month, Paxton said he agreed safety should be a priority, but his job is to enforce the law. “I don’t make the laws. I don’t pick what the law says. My job is to enforce the law whether I like it or not,” the attorney general told News 10.

The Waco, La Vega, and Connally school districts remain on the list of Texas school districts not in compliance with the governor’s executive order.

News 10 spoke with Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon a day after the attorney general filed a lawsuit against her district. “I’m not interested in politics. I’m focused on taking care of kids,” she said at the time.

Kincannon said data revealed the number of positive COVID-19 cases dropped significantly in her school district soon after it decided to implement a mask mandate for students, staff and visitors.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Eric Coghill is charged with forcible fondling and lewd or indecent proposals or acts...
Father beats up pastor allegedly caught on video touching boy at bus stop
Still House Hollow Lake Fire
Burn ban implemented after firefighters battle huge blaze in Bell County
Mandi Elizabeth Russell was charged with two counts of child endangerment.
Mother of Central Texas children abducted by sex offender charged
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Mercedes Martinez and Terry Stafford
Suspects in Corpus Christi murder arrested in Central Texas

Latest News

File Graphic
Waco Police investigating after 2 homes, car struck by gunfire
A celebration will be held to honor the life of James “Jamie” Parsons, a McLennan County boy...
Services scheduled for Waco boy who died of COVID-19 complications
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and if Texans want to vote in this November’s...
Texas voter registration deadline around the corner
A Latina boutique owner is working to close the gaps for underrepresented populations within...
Waco: Latina boutique owner sees gap in business diversity, aims to close it