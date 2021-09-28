Texas Attorney General drops lawsuits against two Central Texas school districts over face masks

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton dropped lawsuits filed against the Midway Independent School District and McGregor Independent School District for non-compliance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local and state agencies from issuing mask mandates during the pandemic.

Documents filed in the 414th District Court in McLennan County reveal the court granted the motions to dismiss the lawsuits as they are now considered to be in compliance.

Paxton has pursued legal action against multiple districts across the state as more schools turned to masks to help curb COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

While campaigning in Waco earlier this month, Paxton said he agreed safety should be a priority, but his job is to enforce the law. “I don’t make the laws. I don’t pick what the law says. My job is to enforce the law whether I like it or not,” the attorney general told News 10.

The Waco, La Vega, and Connally school districts remain on the list of Texas school districts not in compliance with the governor’s executive order.

News 10 spoke with Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon a day after the attorney general filed a lawsuit against her district. “I’m not interested in politics. I’m focused on taking care of kids,” she said at the time.

Kincannon said data revealed the number of positive COVID-19 cases dropped significantly in her school district soon after it decided to implement a mask mandate for students, staff and visitors.

