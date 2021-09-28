Advertisement

Affidavit: Texas man burned, dismembered bodies; admits to ‘human sacrifice’ killings

Jason Thornburg’s bond is $1 million.
By CBS DFW
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The man accused in the brutal killings of three people found in a burning dumpster last week, Jason Thornburg, is behind bars.

The 41-year-old electrician’s apprentice is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. He allegedly admitted to killing another woman in another state and a 61-year-old Fort Worth man in May.

Also in the affidavit, Thornburg allegedly claimed to have in-depth knowledge of the Bible and believes he was called to commit human sacrifices.

Crime scene detectives are still searching the motel room in Euless that Thornburg shared with one of the victims, David Lueras, 42. Thornburg allegedly told police he believed Lueras needed to be sacrificed. The affidavit states Thornburg slit Lueras’ throat and then cut him into pieces in the bathtub. Thornburg allegedly kept the remains in trash bags several days before getting some Rubbermaid type bins to store them in.

Public records show Lueras has a lengthy criminal history, including charges of fraud, drug possession, and theft. Police did not have a definitive home town, but said he frequented areas near Dallas, Bedford and Euless.

Police have since identified the other two victims as adult women. Thornburg told detectives he knew the women “casually.” According to the affidavit, Thornburg believed both women needed to be sacrificed.

He allegedly slit one of the women’s throats and put her body parts in a storage bin. Two days later, according to the affidavit, the second female victim showed up at the hotel room and Thornburg stabbed, then strangled her. Her remains also went into a storage bin.

The gruesome discovery of the bodies in the dumpster came on September 22 outside a business in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive in West Fort Worth.

Firefighters responded to the dumpster fire just after 6:15 in the morning. Once it was put out, they found body parts inside the dumpster.

Fort Worth Police and homicide detectives were called to the scene. The bodies were badly burned and heavily dismembered, and there are body parts missing, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Fort Worth Police.

