Advertisement

Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.(tomorca // Cavna)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It may only be Tuesday, but you can pour yourself a cold one anyway in celebration of National Drink Beer Day.

It’s a day to enjoy one of the world’s oldest and most popular adult beverages.

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain; however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.

It also falls just before the start of Oktoberfest.

Whether you love a stout, lager, ale or IPA, beer drinkers have more selections than ever before – which is something worth celebrating.

Cheers!

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still House Hollow Lake Fire
Burn ban implemented after firefighters battle huge blaze in Bell County
Mandi Elizabeth Russell was charged with two counts of child endangerment.
Mother of Central Texas children abducted by sex offender charged
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Mercedes Martinez and Terry Stafford
Suspects in Corpus Christi murder arrested in Central Texas
File Graphic
Waco-McLennan County report first pediatric death as a result of COVID-19

Latest News

Evidence of human habitation was found inside a highway overpass that caught fire in Sacramento...
Overpass fire reveals that someone was living in California bridge
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
After 5 years, Obamas to break ground on presidential center
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
College student brain dead from COVID-19 complications; doctors harvest his organs
Evidence of human habitation was found inside a highway overpass that caught fire in Sacramento...
Overpass fire reveals person living inside bridge