Waco Police investigating after 2 homes, car struck by gunfire
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police are trying to find out who opened fire on two homes and a car in the 600 block of Bosque Lane over the weekend.
The scene of the shooting is located off Highway 84 East of McGregor.
Someone called police just before 5 p.m. Sunday night saying they had bullet holes in their house and car, from a potential shooting that morning.
When police arrived, officers found bullet holes in another nearby home as well.
You can call Waco Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 if you have any information.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.