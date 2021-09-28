Waco Police investigating after 2 homes, car struck by gunfire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police are trying to find out who opened fire on two homes and a car in the 600 block of Bosque Lane over the weekend.

The scene of the shooting is located off Highway 84 East of McGregor.

Someone called police just before 5 p.m. Sunday night saying they had bullet holes in their house and car, from a potential shooting that morning.

When police arrived, officers found bullet holes in another nearby home as well.

You can call Waco Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 if you have any information.

