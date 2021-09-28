Advertisement

Waco Police investigating after 2 homes, car struck by gunfire

File Graphic
File Graphic
By Justin Earley
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police are trying to find out who opened fire on two homes and a car in the 600 block of Bosque Lane over the weekend.

The scene of the shooting is located off Highway 84 East of McGregor.

Someone called police just before 5 p.m. Sunday night saying they had bullet holes in their house and car, from a potential shooting that morning.

When police arrived, officers found bullet holes in another nearby home as well.

You can call Waco Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Eric Coghill is charged with forcible fondling and lewd or indecent proposals or acts...
Father beats up pastor allegedly caught on video touching boy at bus stop
Still House Hollow Lake Fire
Burn ban implemented after firefighters battle huge blaze in Bell County
Mandi Elizabeth Russell was charged with two counts of child endangerment.
Mother of Central Texas children abducted by sex offender charged
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Mercedes Martinez and Terry Stafford
Suspects in Corpus Christi murder arrested in Central Texas

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke exclusively with News 10's Katie Aupperle during a...
Texas Attorney General drops lawsuits against two Central Texas school districts over face masks
A celebration will be held to honor the life of James “Jamie” Parsons, a McLennan County boy...
Services scheduled for Waco boy who died of COVID-19 complications
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and if Texans want to vote in this November’s...
Texas voter registration deadline around the corner
A Latina boutique owner is working to close the gaps for underrepresented populations within...
Waco: Latina boutique owner sees gap in business diversity, aims to close it