Warmth, humidity, and returning rain chances

We’ve been bone dry for nearly the entire month of September across most of the area but we’re expecting to thankfully add onto September’s rainfall totals before the close of the month and add totals to early October too. Humidity is moving back in this morning and will be noticeable for the first half of the day. Expect mostly clear skies initially with partly cloudy skies returning later today. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s should steadily warm into the mid-to-upper 80s by the lunch hour with late-day highs ranging from the upper 80s to the mid-90s depending on how much cloudiness your area sees. Rain is not terribly likely today with daytime rain chances only near 20%. If you live in Milam, Robertson, or Leon County or if you live near or west of Highway 281 (in Lampasas, Mills, Hamilton, San Saba, or even Bosque County) your rain chances will be slightly higher near 30% since a few isolated showers or storms may form. If any storms form this afternoon west of Highway 281, gusty winds and some small pocket-change size hail may be possible. The best chance for rain arrives after 9 PM as a broken line of showers and thunderstorms marches in from West Texas. This line of thunderstorms could produce isolated near-60 MPH wind gusts and maybe some small hail but it should be gradually weakening as it moves in. Overnight rain chances are near 50% with the highest chances coming west of I-35.

The overnight line of thunderstorms should steadily work through the area and will likely be dissipated by daybreak. What happens with Wednesday’s rain chances, currently near 40%, entirely depends on the evolution of those overnight storms. Since we’re expecting those storms to hang on as they move through our area, it should keep most of the day Wednesday dry with only a few isolated-to-scattered showers forming in the afternoon. If the overnight thunderstorms weaken before they arrive or dissipate before reaching I-35, we’ll need to greatly increase Wednesday rain chances with widely scattered to numerous showers during the midday and afternoon time period. Regardless of the evolution of rainfall, highs Wednesday should be slightly cooler in the mid-to-upper 80s.

More rain is on the way Thursday, Friday, and Saturday too. It won’t rain all day long any of those days, but the scattered rain is expected midday and into the afternoon especially. Thankfully, severe weather is not expected late this week but a few stray rumbles of thunder are going to be possible from time to time. Temperatures before the rain arrives Thursday should warm into the mid-80s, but highs should drop into the upper 70s and low 80s Friday and Saturday as widespread clouds and the scattered rain moves in. We should transition away from the rain Sunday with only a 30% chance of rain before a weak front moves in Monday. Monday’s front won’t help to change our afternoon highs too much since we’ll still be in the low 80s, but it will help to remove most of the humidity from near the surface. The lower humidity means morning temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Next week looks enjoyable!

