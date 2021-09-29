Advertisement

2 Alarm Attic Fire in Temple

Firefighters battle Temple attic blaze
Firefighters battle Temple attic blaze
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Birdcreek Dr. and Brooklawn Dr. around 8:20pm, in regards to a structure fire.

Crews say they found heavy smoke coming from a residence when they arrived.

Authorities were able to determine the fire was coming from the attic, and limit damage to the house.

There were 2 people home, at the time of the fire, but both were able to evacuate with no injuries.

Temple Fire and Rescue used 8 firetrucks, and 21 personnel to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

