2 Alarm Attic Fire in Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Birdcreek Dr. and Brooklawn Dr. around 8:20pm, in regards to a structure fire.

Crews say they found heavy smoke coming from a residence when they arrived.

Authorities were able to determine the fire was coming from the attic, and limit damage to the house.

There were 2 people home, at the time of the fire, but both were able to evacuate with no injuries.

Temple Fire and Rescue used 8 firetrucks, and 21 personnel to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

