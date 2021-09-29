Central Texas police department launching new way to connect with community

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department wants to build on its relationship with the community, and to do it, officers are giving the public an inside look at the department in a new way.

The department launched a podcast, and the first episode is available now. It’s called “Waco PD on the BEAT”. While beat is a term for the area an officer covers in the community, for the podcast, it also means building relationships, engaging the community, actively working to keep you safe and teachable moments for all.

Cierra Shipley, public information officer for WPD, and one of the hosts, said Chief Sheryl Victorian approached them about creating a podcast to share information about crime, but Shipley said they wanted to take it a step further.

She said there will be four episodes a month, with the same pattern. One episode will highlight a Waco police officer and their career, another will look at different divisions and what they do.

Shipley said a third episode will be like a field trip – the podcast will go out and talk with community organizations about how they can partner with police. The last episode will be about the crime statistics from the month before.

Shipley said when she came into the department as a civilian, she had no idea how many different divisions and roles there were, she hopes the podcast will help the community understand what police officers do every day.

“What we just want to do is have the community comfortable with our officers, but we also want our officers comfortable with the community as well,” Shipley said. “We want to make sure that we all can work cohesively, because when that happens, everyone’s safe.”

Shipley said the information about monthly crime statistics can help people work cohesively with officers.

Jared Wallace, a commander of the community services division, helps with the looking at the statistics for the podcast, along with the department’s analysts.

Wallace said for the podcast, they wanted to highlight crime where members of the community may be able to do something to help stop it.

In the first episode, the department talked about vehicle theft and robbery since it’s fairly common in the area, but also something that can be prevented.

Wallace said they hope by sharing information, people will be able to make a difference in their communities.

“The more eyes and the more ears that we have that are aware of what’s happening around them, that are taking the little steps in their day, their busy day to make sure that they’re protected, and reduced, the chances of them becoming a victim of crime, the better off we all are,” Wallace said.

The police department’s podcast is available on the Apple podcast app, Spotify, iHeart radio and the Waco PD Facebook and YouTube.

