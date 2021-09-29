Dogs stranded in Central Texas after people caring for them pass away

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A group of nine dogs was stranded in a rural area of McGregor.

“There was a gentleman in the backyard and I had asked them what happened to the owners that were taking care of the animals,” Lisa Myers, a neighbor down the road, said.

“I was advised that all three of the people that were living in the household were fighting for their life with COVID.”

Myers says she had been feeding the dogs, but weeks passed by and the people living there never came home. She says she soon found out they had passed away.

Myers knew these dogs needed more help as they had developed mange and had various injuries. She called on the sheriff’s department, animal shelters, and animal control.

“I talked to the animal control officers for the City of Waco, and they informed me that since it’s a county issue that they weren’t allowed to bring them in themselves,” Mike Gray with the Humane Society of Central Texas said.

“The sheriff’s department would have to go out there and the sheriff’s department went out the very next day.”

After a lot of calls and figuring out the plan of action, the dogs were picked up and taken to the humane society where the shelter’s veterinarian Dr. Michael Vallon took a look.

“Four of them have pretty significant demodectic mange we are currently treating, some skin lesions we are treating with antibiotics, all of them had cactus thorns in various places, most of them have been pulled and we are treating those as well with antibiotics,” Dr. Vallon said.

The dogs can now rest easy knowing an army of people has worked to save them.

The shelter says rescues like this couldn’t happen without people like Myers.

“I’m grateful that I don’t have to drive by and wonder if one was attacked, if one is missing, if one was hit by a vehicle so just knowing they are safe and secure and getting the veterinarian care they need is just fabulous,” Myers said.

After being nursed back to health, the dogs are expected to be ready for their forever homes in about a month or so.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 107 dogs at the shelter. If you are interested in adopting or fostering these dogs, all you need to do is stop by during business hours with all the members of your household.

Learn more on the Humane Society of Central Texas website.

