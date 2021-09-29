Drier For Your Wednesday But Much More Rain Is Coming

We’ll be drier going through the day with highs in the mid to upper 80′s during the afternoon. However, a spotty shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80′s this evening, with even more humid weather to start your Thursday. Morning lows will be in the low 70′s, with highs hitting around 90° during the afternoon.

Our next wave of rain arrives Thursday night after sunset, continuing into Friday morning before sunrise. However, another wave of rain arrives shortly after, and this one will last throughout most of the day. Similar conditions will be seen on Saturday, but the coverage won’t be as good. The rain starts dying down on Sunday with only a few scattered showers expected in the morning. By the time the rain stops, many of us will have picked up around 1 inch of rain, but there will be isolated locations that get more. During that time, highs will be in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.

We start to warm back up as we go throughout next week, with highs in the low to mid 80′s throughout the week.

