Advertisement

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Eric Coghill is charged with forcible fondling and lewd or indecent proposals or acts...
Father beats up pastor allegedly caught on video touching boy at bus stop
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Jason Thornburg’s bond is $1 million.
Affidavit: Texas man burned, dismembered bodies; admits to ‘human sacrifice’ killings
Mandi Elizabeth Russell was charged with two counts of child endangerment.
Mother of Central Texas children abducted by sex offender charged
Hailey Brannen was stunned when she found a small gator in her driveway.
Wild ride! Small gator found on Central Texas driveway

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the...
NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
GRAPHIC: Day care worker arrested for child abuse after Florida sheriff’s office reviews surveillance video
FILE
Temple High students walk out in apparent act of solidarity with LGBTQ+ community
The bears of Fat Bear Week are back and bigger than ever!
Fat Bear Week is back in Alaska