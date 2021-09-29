Advertisement

High Rain Chances Return to End the Week

By Brady Taylor
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We are watching some storms firing up along the dryline off to our west, and a few of these thunderstorms may move into our western counties this evening before falling apart tonight. Most of Central Texas will remain rain-free this evening and tonight. Much better rain chances look to arrive late Thursday and Friday with our next weather system.

We aren’t expecting a constant rain late Thursday through Saturday, but very good rain chances are likely during that timeframe. A wave of rain will likely move in late Thursday into early Friday, followed by several rounds of scattered showers Friday and Saturday. Rainfall totals will range between 1-2″ for most of Central Texas. Rain chances should come to an end Sunday morning, thanks to a cold front moving through. That front will lead to some dry and comfortable weather next week.

