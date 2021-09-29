Advertisement

Killeen High School gets makeover

Killeen High school gets much-needed renovations.(Eric Von Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of Killeen’s oldest high schools is getting a much-needed facelift and additions to its campus.

Killeen High School is the oldest school in this city and one-of-a-kind. Built on what was then “the edge,” it has since become a staple of education for many children.

The upgrades are being funded with school construction and improvement bond that was approved by voters IN 2018.

“One of the neatest things about being an old campus is that we have so much rich tradition and history at our campus and we’re able to incorporate that into this modern building and bring it along with our students,” said Matt Widacki Assistant Principal.

The new editions included a library, choir room, administrative offices, special education suite, and two-story classroom not to mention a new cafeteria.

The district’s leaders plan to eliminate the 100-plus portable classrooms in high schools as part of the 2018 bond election.

KISD spokesperson says the renovation is set for total completion around the end of 2022.

