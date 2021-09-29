Advertisement

Killeen PD: Child left in garage as punishment; beaten for eating dog food while hungry

Ratasha La Shawn Martinez, 45, jailed on $200,000 bond, has been charged with injury to a child.
Ratasha La Shawn Martinez, 45, jailed on $200,000 bond, has been charged with injury to a child.(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Ratasha La Shawn Martinez, 45, has been charged after she allegedly placed a girl in a garage as punishment and then assaulted that same girl after the hungry child ate dog food.

The Department of Family Protective Services alerted the Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit about the alleged abuse at a Killeen resident on April 19, 2021.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Martinez was booked into the Bell County Detention Center on a charge of injury to a child. Martinez was jailed on a $200,000 bond, but is no longer listed in the jail’s active roster.

An investigation revealed an 8-year-old girl was placed in the garage as a form of punishment because she touched the food of another person in the household.

Investigators learned that while the girl was in the garage, she became hungry and ate dogfood.

When Martinez learned the child ate dog food, she assaulted the girl, police said.

Reports online indicate Martinez is the victim’s mother. News 10 has not independently confirmed that information.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Eric Coghill is charged with forcible fondling and lewd or indecent proposals or acts...
Father beats up pastor allegedly caught on video touching boy at bus stop
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Jason Thornburg’s bond is $1 million.
Affidavit: Texas man burned, dismembered bodies; admits to ‘human sacrifice’ killings
Mandi Elizabeth Russell was charged with two counts of child endangerment.
Mother of Central Texas children abducted by sex offender charged
Hailey Brannen was stunned when she found a small gator in her driveway.
Wild ride! Small gator found on Central Texas driveway

Latest News

Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue confirmed several firefighters and civilians were injured in...
Firefighters, civilians injured in natural gas explosion at Dallas apartment complex
FILE
Temple High students walk out in apparent act of solidarity with LGBTQ+ community
Caleb Blake Brown
Texas teenaged father charged with murder of newborn son
A woman was arrested after riding on top of a railcar from Bryan to an area south of College...
Woman found riding on top of a train through Bryan-College Station arrested by deputies