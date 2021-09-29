Suspicious moment near elementary school serves as reminder for parents to call 911 when they see something that feels off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a scary moment for a mother and her 2nd grader nearby a Bryan elementary school Tuesday morning when a man they didn’t know approached the 7-year-old girl as she was walking toward the building.

After police were called, it was determined that man was an MHMR patient with no ill intentions, but the incident serves as a good reminder about what people should do when they see something suspicious.

KBTX spoke to the student’s mother, Sherrell Henderson, to find out what happened and how it all unfolded. Henderson says construction on on of the streets running adjacent to the school located near downtown Bryan makes it more difficult for some parents to drop their kids off there in the morning. That’s why she’s been letting her daughter out of the car at a nearby store as construction crews continue their work.

As Henderson watched her walk toward the school building, she says she saw a strange man approach her daughter.

“I was kind of starting to pull up and she was walking, and there was a man there telling her, ‘Hey pretty little girl, come here. I got $3 million. I’m a famous celebrity,’” Henderson said.

Henderson told her daughter to run into the school, which she did. She wasn’t harmed or touched, but Henderson says she was very scared in that moment.

“I was so shocked, I don’t even know. I was blank,” Henderson said. “I don’t even know. My mind just went blank. This was just like... I never witnessed something like this, like up under my eye of my own kids.”

Henderson says if she wasn’t there, she doesn’t know how her daughter or another child would’ve reacted to this incident.

“I try to tell them all the time when they go outside to watch their surroundings. You always have to watch everything,” Henderson said. “They could’ve turned around and tried to get the $3 million and been gone. We would’ve been searching for a child, and I would hate to search for my child.”

Bryan police say they generated an incident report, but the man was not charged or arrested for any crime. Officers say they found out he is an MHMR patient who isn’t of a sound mind and was telling multiple people in the area he wanted to give them money because he is rich.

Police say Henderson did the right thing, and they encourage everyone to call 911 when they observe something suspicious or think something feels off.

“These kids are walkers over here. I know a lot of parents work and are not able, but we got to stick together for these kids,” Henderson said. “I mean, your neighbors can drop the kids off if you ain’t got no way. We have to work together.”

Henderson says the way she drops her daughter off at school in the morning will change in light of what happened.

“I usually sit and watch her blow me a kiss when she gets to the school grounds, but I feel like I need to stay in the line now,” Henderson said. “I have to make sure my daughter’s safe. I’ve got to do that.”

