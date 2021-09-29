Advertisement

Temple High students walk out in apparent act of solidarity with LGBTQ+ community

FILE
FILE(Source: AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of students at Temple High School walked out of class Wednesday morning in what appeared to be an act of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Videos and photos sent to KWTX News 10 show several students waving the pride flag and displaying signs with messages in support of LGBTQ+ students.

Information shared on social media posts and community pages in the Temple area indicates students were protesting after the school allegedly denied a transgender student access to female facilities. News 10 has not independently confirmed that.

In a statement, the Temple Independent School District acknowledged the walkout. “Several students at THS participated in a peaceful protest this morning during third period,” the district said.

The school district said additional security and Temple Police were on campus “to help ensure the safety of all staff and students.”

All campus activities resumed as normal, the school district said.

“Students have the right to peaceful protests. However, if such activities result in student behaviors such as skipping class or leaving a classroom without permission, then these Student Code of Conduct violations will result in consequences as outlined in the Code of Conduct,” said a district spokesperson.

