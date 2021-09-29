Texas teenaged father charged with murder of newborn son

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old from Carrollton who fathered a son born in July is now charged with murder for the infant’s death, Carrollton Police announced Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Detectives arrested Caleb Blake Brown of Carrollton Tuesday morning.

Brown and the baby’s mother, also 17, brought their three-week-old son to the emergency room at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano on August 9, when the mother noticed the baby had become pale and had significant bruising around his abdomen.

The newborn was transferred to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy later revealed that at 24 days old, Emerson Ziesmer suffered multiple displaced ribs and a lacerated liver.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives found evidence indicating Brown was angry at the child’s mother for keeping the baby and was concerned about having to pay child support.

According to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest warrant, Brown said while he was briefly alone with the infant on the afternoon of August 9, he squeezed him and repeatedly threw him into the air, eventually hitting the ceiling fan.

Brown is held in the Denton County Jail where his bond has been set at $2 million.

