Bell County deputies say stolen credit cards used to make fraudulent purchases at Austin Home Depot

Credit cards stolen in Bell County were allegedly used to make fraudulent purchases in Austin.(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help identifying two people seen in surveillance images making fraudulent purchases using a stolen credit card.

The victim reported his wallet and credit cards were stolen on September 25.

The next day, one of the stolen cards was used to make a purchase at the Home Depot located at 13390 I-35 North in Austin.

If you know the suspects seen in the photos below, contact Investigator Wiges at 254-933-5438.

The credit cards stolen in Bell County were allegedly used to make fraudulent purchases at an Austin Home Depot.(Bell County Sheriff's Office)

