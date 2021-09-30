Bell County deputies say stolen credit cards used to make fraudulent purchases at Austin Home Depot
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help identifying two people seen in surveillance images making fraudulent purchases using a stolen credit card.
The victim reported his wallet and credit cards were stolen on September 25.
The next day, one of the stolen cards was used to make a purchase at the Home Depot located at 13390 I-35 North in Austin.
If you know the suspects seen in the photos below, contact Investigator Wiges at 254-933-5438.
