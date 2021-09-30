Advertisement

Body found behind building in Killeen

The area where the body was found by police officers.
The area where the body was found by police officers.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death of man dead behind a building on Thursday.

Police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of N 38th Street shortly before 3 p.m.

The officers were told about a man who passed out behind a building.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers located an unconscious man lying on the ground.

Paramedics arrived and did not find any signs of life, police said.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the male dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Blake Brown
Texas teenaged father charged with murder of newborn son
News 10 received several photos of the walkout at Temple High School Wednesday morning. We...
Temple High students walk out in act of solidarity with transgender student
Bronchae Lewis, 36, is charged with Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Take an Officer’s Weapon,...
Waco man charged with capital murder, accused of killing 10-year-old son
Jason Thornburg’s bond is $1 million.
Affidavit: Texas man burned, dismembered bodies; admits to ‘human sacrifice’ killings
Dogs stranded in McGregor being fed by a neighbor
Dogs stranded in Central Texas after people caring for them pass away

Latest News

Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment were recognized by the Louisiana National Guard Thursday...
Fort Hood: Soldiers honored for Hurricane IDA relief efforts
FastCast
Brady's Thursday Afternoon FastCast
FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after...
Dallas Mavericks to require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of negative tests for fans
Dream Flights for veterans
Central Texas veterans take 'Dream Flights'