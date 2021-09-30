Body found behind building in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death of man dead behind a building on Thursday.

Police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of N 38th Street shortly before 3 p.m.

The officers were told about a man who passed out behind a building.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers located an unconscious man lying on the ground.

Paramedics arrived and did not find any signs of life, police said.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the male dead at the scene.

