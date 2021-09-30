Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 9.30.21

(KWTX) - Saltgrass Steakhouse at 5600 Legend Lake Parkway in Waco got a 76 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker; the chicken, hard boiled eggs, and shrimp in the prep cooler weren’t kept cold enough.

That, along with some raw red fish and salmon thawed in vacuum sealed bags all had to be thrown out.

The bar nozzle had a black substance on it.

There was a rusty ice scooper.

Chemical spray bottles had no labels.

There were missing thermometers and two broken food coolers.

This restaurant needed a re-inspection.

__

Bush’s Chicken at 1009 East Crest Drive in Lacy Lakeview got an 82 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the chicken breast, thighs, and strips--- were not keep hot enough.

So, they were thrown out.

The gizzards’ temperature was suspect.

There were unlabeled sanitizer bucket and spray bottles.

Some of the food handler certificates were missing and a worker eating a sucker while preparing food.

The fly strips were hanging over the food prep area, and there was old food debris on the kitchen equipment.

This place needed a re-inspection.

__

Summer Palace at 1201 Hewitt Drive in Waco got an 86 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, some raw fish was stored above the cooked sausage.

They were thrown out.

The syrups and spray cleaner were missing labels.

The freezers needed some attention.

Someone’s medication was on the shelf in the food prep area.

__

In-N-Out Burger at 2006 East Central Texas Expressway is this week’s Clean Plate Award winner.

according to the health worker, the place was “very clean!”

The website says, this place uses only the freshest ingredients with no heat lamps, freezers, or microwaves.

You can get a burger just about anyway you want it from the “no so secret menu.”

Double meat or protein style, which is wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun.

This place even has grilled cheese sandwiches.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.