Advertisement

Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 9.30.21

Restaurant Report Card 9.30.21
Restaurant Report Card 9.30.21(Bill Gowdy)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Saltgrass Steakhouse at 5600 Legend Lake Parkway in Waco got a 76 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker; the chicken, hard boiled eggs, and shrimp in the prep cooler weren’t kept cold enough.

That, along with some raw red fish and salmon thawed in vacuum sealed bags all had to be thrown out.

The bar nozzle had a black substance on it.

There was a rusty ice scooper.

Chemical spray bottles had no labels.

There were missing thermometers and two broken food coolers.

This restaurant needed a re-inspection.

__

Bush’s Chicken at 1009 East Crest Drive in Lacy Lakeview got an 82 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the chicken breast, thighs, and strips--- were not keep hot enough.

So, they were thrown out.

The gizzards’ temperature was suspect.

There were unlabeled sanitizer bucket and spray bottles.

Some of the food handler certificates were missing and a worker eating a sucker while preparing food.

The fly strips were hanging over the food prep area, and there was old food debris on the kitchen equipment.

This place needed a re-inspection.

__

Summer Palace at 1201 Hewitt Drive in Waco got an 86 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, some raw fish was stored above the cooked sausage.

They were thrown out.

The syrups and spray cleaner were missing labels.

The freezers needed some attention.

Someone’s medication was on the shelf in the food prep area.

__

In-N-Out Burger at 2006 East Central Texas Expressway is this week’s Clean Plate Award winner.

according to the health worker, the place was “very clean!”

The website says, this place uses only the freshest ingredients with no heat lamps, freezers, or microwaves.

You can get a burger just about anyway you want it from the “no so secret menu.”

Double meat or protein style, which is wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun.

This place even has grilled cheese sandwiches.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Blake Brown
Texas teenaged father charged with murder of newborn son
News 10 received several photos of the walkout at Temple High School Wednesday morning. We...
Temple High students walk out in act of solidarity with transgender student
Bronchae Lewis, 36, is charged with Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Take an Officer’s Weapon,...
Waco man charged with capital murder, accused of killing 10-year-old son
Jason Thornburg’s bond is $1 million.
Affidavit: Texas man burned, dismembered bodies; admits to ‘human sacrifice’ killings
Dogs stranded in McGregor being fed by a neighbor
Dogs stranded in Central Texas after people caring for them pass away

Latest News

socks
Local health care organization collecting socks for homeless
bell ringing
Bird-Kultgen Ford paying for 100 free mammograms in October
Temple parents pick up kids from school after threats circulate
Temple parents pick up kids from school after threats circulate
Lewis, Waco man accused of killing son
Waco man accused of murdering 10-year-old son