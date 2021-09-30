Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks to require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of negative tests for fans

FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after...
FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after scoring during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles. Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Mavericks, who sent an entourage to the Slovenian star's home country to finish off the biggest contract in franchise history. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mavericks are requiring all fans who attend games this season to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative test taken 48 hours prior to the game.

Here are the their latest safety protocols as listed on the team’s website:

Health Screening

Precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the health and safety of you, fellow fans, staff, and players. You and your guests of ALL AGES must comply to (1) of following entry requirements, unless under the age of 12 and NOT seated within 15 feet of the court.

  • Proof of negative COVID-19 RAPID TEST from a licensed facility within 48 hours of attending event.
  • Proof last dose of COVID-19 VACCINE was received at least 14 days prior to event by presenting CDC vaccination card.
  • Beginning October 1, 2021, you will be able to easily upload the desired documents and check-in by following the steps on MavsCheckin.com for seamless entry into the arena. If you do not have access to a smartphone, all attendees must bring a printed or digital copy of negative test results or physical COVID-19 vaccination card.

Mask Policy

  • In accordance with the Dallas County mask order, masks (covering your nose and mouth) are required and enforced for all fans ages 2 and up, unless actively eating or drinking in assigned seat, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

The Mavericks said workers at each door of the American Airlines Center will check for proof of vaccination or negative tests and will deny entry to fans who don’t comply with the requirements.

