Advertisement

Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into county Democratic HQ in Austin

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An arson investigation was underway after a man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin.

The incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Austin Fire Capt. Brandon Jennings said. A small stack of papers was set on fire, but that was quickly put out by employees of a neighboring business using a fire extinguisher.

No one was in the office at the time, Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said, but the incident was caught on security cameras. A note was left with a politically motivated threat, Naranjo said.

“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandanna and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.

Authorities did not release the contents of the note.

The man in the video is also suspected of vandalizing a Travis County administrative building a few hours later, Jennings said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Blake Brown
Texas teenaged father charged with murder of newborn son
News 10 received several photos of the walkout at Temple High School Wednesday morning. We...
Temple High students walk out in act of solidarity with transgender student
Jason Thornburg’s bond is $1 million.
Affidavit: Texas man burned, dismembered bodies; admits to ‘human sacrifice’ killings
Dogs stranded in McGregor being fed by a neighbor
Dogs stranded in Central Texas after people caring for them pass away
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking

Latest News

Stalled 18-wheeler on I-35 South.
Stalled 18-wheeler backs up traffic on I-35 south near McLane Stadium
Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail...
Postal Service changes could mean slower mail delivery
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in...
It’s flu vaccine time, even if you’ve had your COVID shots
Ben Tomkunas holds a catfish he caught in Coventry, Conn., on Aug. 21, 2021, that was thought...
Catfish eaten before being verified can’t qualify for record
Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button