Advertisement

Fort Hood: Soldiers honored for Hurricane IDA relief efforts

Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment were recognized by the Louisiana National Guard Thursday...
Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment were recognized by the Louisiana National Guard Thursday with the Humanitarian Service Medal for their help in Hurricane IDA relief efforts.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment were recognized by the Louisiana National Guard Thursday with the Humanitarian Service Medal for their help in Hurricane IDA relief efforts.

Army Corporal John Riley says he remembers the devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina and other dangerous storms growing up. So when opportunity arose to help family and friends back home after Hurricane IDA, he answered the call.

“I used to be in that situation before because I was down in New Orleans during Katrina,” he said.

“I’m from New Orleans so it was heartwarming and meant a lot to go help out my hometown. It reminds me of the reason I joined, to help my own people out.”

The soldiers were deployed to Louisiana communities hit the hardest for about three weeks. While there, they helped with relief efforts including clean-up work, medical attention, while providing food and shelter to those who lost everything.

“We helped give out food, water, MRE’s for people without power down there,” Riley said.

“It was hard for them just to go to the grocery store or get gas cause the gas stations were out.”

“It was actually a really humbling experience just to see everything that these people lost in their lives,” said Private First-Class Clayton Cooper.

“It makes you not take things for granted.”

With that in mind, Riley says while being recognized with a medal was humbling, just being there for his family and friends means so much more.

“It’s not every day that you get called back to your hometown to help the people who helped you.”

“These are our people. All Americans.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Blake Brown
Texas teenaged father charged with murder of newborn son
News 10 received several photos of the walkout at Temple High School Wednesday morning. We...
Temple High students walk out in act of solidarity with transgender student
Bronchae Lewis, 36, is charged with Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Take an Officer’s Weapon,...
Waco man charged with capital murder, accused of killing 10-year-old son
Jason Thornburg’s bond is $1 million.
Affidavit: Texas man burned, dismembered bodies; admits to ‘human sacrifice’ killings
Dogs stranded in McGregor being fed by a neighbor
Dogs stranded in Central Texas after people caring for them pass away

Latest News

The area where the body was found by police officers.
Body found behind building in Killeen
FastCast
Brady's Thursday Afternoon FastCast
FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after...
Dallas Mavericks to require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of negative tests for fans
Dream Flights for veterans
Central Texas veterans take 'Dream Flights'