Local health care organization collecting socks for homeless in honor of deaths over last year

McLennan County Indigent Health Care is giving back to the community, and remembering those who died this year with their first sock drive.(Hannah Hall | KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Indigent Health Care is giving back to the community, and remembering those who died this year with their first sock drive.

The office is collecting new socks, in all sizes, to donate to people ahead of the colder months.

Kari Davis, office coordinator for McLennan County Indigent Health, said they are working with the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition to be part of their memorial service for homeless and unclaimed people who passed away last year.

Davis said collecting the socks is their way of honoring people who died, and many of them were people they knew and worked with.

“Collecting socks for the homeless was something that we wanted to do for them,” Davis said. “And they’re predicting harder winter this year, so we want to make sure they all have plenty of socks to keep their feet warm.”

Davis said they decided to hold a sock drive this year because, as the weather gets colder, socks are something that will truly help keep people warmer, and hopefully healthier.

She said while blankets may seem helpful, they’re usually bulky and difficult to carry.

“Honestly layering up is what they want, because they don’t want to have to carry a lot of things with them around from place to place,” Davis said. “That was important to us and help keep their feet safe and healthy.”

If you’d like to help out, you can donate socks at the McLennan County Indigent Health Care office at 824 Washington Drive in Waco from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.,  Monday through Thursday.

Donations are also accepted at the Hewitt Police Station and Crossroads Fellowship Church in Woodway. The drive runs through October 28.

