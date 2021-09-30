Advertisement

Man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old

Temple police arrest a man in connection with a sexual assault call.
Temple police arrest a man in connection with a sexual assault call.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers in Temple say they responded to a call regarding sexual assault on Saturday, September 25th.

According to police, they received the call a little after midnight, and responded to the 1300 block of Honey Hill Drive.

The caller said an 11-year-old female had been sexually assaulted by a known male subject.

Officers were able to identify their suspect as 35-year-old Cory Bounds, who they say was taken into custody.

Bounds is currently being held at the Bell County Jail.

