More Humid Today with The Next Round of Rain Tonight

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll be much more humid this morning with temperatures in the low 70′s for the morning commute. Partly cloudy skies will be seen this morning with more sunshine going through the afternoon. We warm into the low to mid 80′s at lunchtime with highs around 90° this afternoon. Our next wave of rain arrives after 10pm, lasting through the overnight into Friday morning.

We’ll have a lull in the rain after sunrise before the next wave arrives going into Friday afternoon. This wave of rain will last through late evening, so be ready to bring a rain jacket to the football games. We dry out going into Saturday, but the next wave of rain arrives after sunrise. This wave will last most of the day too, with everything starting to quiet down going into Sunday morning. By lunchtime on Sunday the rain will be gone, and drier air will start filtering into our area and lowering the dew points. Many of us will pick up around 0.5 – 1 more inch of rain, but some isolated spots could see 1-2″.

Much nicer weather will be seen going through next week with highs in the low to mid 80′s and dew points staying pretty low.

