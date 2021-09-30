Rain Chances Increasing Tonight

Our next weather system is on approach, and it will lead to increasing rain chances as we head into tonight. Spotty afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are possible, but the better rain chances arrive tonight for most of us. The best rain chances will likely be across our northwestern counties, and rain chances will gradually decrease as you move farther southeast.

We will see a little lull in the rain chances Friday morning, but more scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours. It won’t rain all day Friday, but off & on showers are likely. We will pretty much see the same story on Saturday, with more scattered showers popping up throughout the day. A cold front will move through on Sunday and that will push the rain out of our area. Behind the cold front we will see sunny & drier weather for much of next week.

