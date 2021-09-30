Advertisement

Stalled 18-wheeler backs up traffic on I-35 south Thursday morning

Stalled 18-wheeler on I-35 South.
Stalled 18-wheeler on I-35 South.(TxDOT traffic cameras)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A stalled 18-wheeler backed up traffic on the I-35 South main lanes Thursday morning just past McLane Stadium.

Motorists encountered the back up in between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The semi truck was towed away later Thursday morning and traffic was once again moving on both lanes available in that stretch of I-35.

