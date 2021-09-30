Advertisement

Temple ISD: Threats made against high school 'unfounded and not credible'

By KWTX Staff
Sep. 30, 2021
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department investigated a threat made against Temple High School and determined the threat was “unfounded and not credible,” said Temple Independent School District Spokesperson Jon Wallin.

“Today has been very calm and there have been no disruptions,” Wallin said, “We are aware of threats that have been circulating on social media and those have been investigated by TPD and are unfounded and not credible.”

Regardless, additional safety measures were put in place on campus Thursday.

Wallin said additional security officers were assigned to the campus, Temple Police officers had a presence inside and outside the building, and students were not allowed to leave campus during lunch.

“We want to assure you that safety and security are our first priority at Temple High School,” Wallin said.

