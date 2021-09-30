Waco’s Bird-Kultgen Ford paying for 100 free mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local car dealership Bird-Kultgen Ford is once again raising awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection by picking up the bill for 100 mammograms to those who can’t afford it during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The local Ford dealership is picking up the bill and teaming up with Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Breast Center to offer 100 free mammograms for the month of October.

The “Join the Fight” sign-up event to kick off the month-long effort will take place on Friday, October 1st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bird-Kultgen Ford at 1701 West Loop 340 in Waco.

“It’s so important to get your yearly mammogram and we are here encouraging, not only the ladies who do not have insurance to come in for the free mammograms, but also reminding others that do have insurance to get it yearly,” Wilson said.

Bird-Kultgen Ford first offered the event last year with plans of spending $10,000 to give out 50 mammograms. The dealership received so much interest, it decided to pay for about 80 mammograms instead.

Alison Sorely learned she had breast cancer after signing up for a free mammogram during last year's event. (kwtx)

A free mammogram helped a Waco woman discover she had breast cancer and she was immediately able to start her treatment, which likely saved her life.

Alison Sorely, 40, is a Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer survivor and says she’ll attend the event just after a chemotherapy treatment Friday because a mammogram saved her life. She does think her prognosis would have been better if she’d acted sooner.

Alison discovered a lump in her breast in 2019 but says she waited to get a mammogram because her insurance at her new job hadn’t kicked in yet.

She says the importance of getting mammograms should be “shouted from the rooftops.”

“This is especially personal to me,” Alison said. “I was told ‘we’re going to try’ but as you can see, I’m smiling. I’m a thriving, walking medical miracle thanks to a mammogram and ultrasounds.”

You do not need insurance to sign up and, while the event Friday officially kicks of the offering, you can register throughout the entire month of October.

Photos from Alison Sorely's breast cancer survivor journey. (Courtesy Photos)

