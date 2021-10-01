Bell County sheriff’s deputy injured by hit-and-run driver

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy working traffic duty following a concert in Belton was injured by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened at about 10:40 p.m. on Loop 121 just outside the Bell County Expo Center parking lot.

Investigators said the deputy was struck by the driver of a “newer model white Honda SUV.”

The driver reportedly fled west toward I-14 with a damaged driver’s side mirror.

The Deputy was transported to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple to receive treatment for injuries. He is expected to be okay.

Belton police continue to investigate the incident and need help from the public to identify the driver of the car.

Please call 254-933-5840, text tips to 254-217-6764, or contact Bell County Crime Stoppers 1-254-526-8477 with any information.

