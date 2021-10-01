The Cove celebrates 5 years of helping homeless youth in Waco excel

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local organization that helps homeless youth is celebrating five years of making a difference.

The Cove was created in 2016 as a safe haven for youth experiencing homelessness and to provided access to the resources they need to thrive.

Organizers celebrated by having a fifth birthday bash with food trucks, music, and games.

There was no fee to get in, but organizers asked for donations as the group hopes to raise $35,000 in an ongoing campaign.

The non-profit is a place where homeless students have been going to get a hot meal, take a shower, do laundry and get help with schoolwork.

The Cove Executive Director Kelly Atkinson said it’s amazing to reach such a big milestone. “We had a great night celebrating The Cove’s 5th year,” she said.

“It’s been five years of supporting teenagers here in Waco who needed a safe place to stay, a safe place to call home and also graduate from high school.”

The numbers prove that the job they’re doing is working. “93 percent of seniors who visit The Cove have graduated from local high schools,” Atkinson said.

The nonprofit has served 350 teenagers over the last five years. While the group started by serving only Waco ISD students, they’ve expanded to La Vega and have their eyes set on adding more area districts as the number of students in need is on the rise.

They said more than 600 area youth in the Heart of Texas area are homeless.

“We increase the layers of support for teenagers experiencing homelessness, providing safe space, hygiene items, tutoring, hot meals and emotional support. "

Atkinson said The Cove couldn’t have made it the last five years or looked ahead to the future so brightly without the support of so many.

“We couldn’t have done it without the community support,” she said.

