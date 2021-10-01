Advertisement

Historic increase in food stamp benefits starts in October

File Photo: Lone Star Card for food stamp benefits recipients in Texas
File Photo: Lone Star Card for food stamp benefits recipients in Texas(Source: KTRE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Food stamp recipients will see their monthly payments go up in October thanks to a major update to the program.

Benefits will jump an average of 27% above pre-pandemic levels.

It is the largest increase in the program’s history.

The update comes as part of a Department of Agriculture review of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as required under the 2018 Farm Bill.

More than 42.3 million people were enrolled in the program in June, up from nearly 37 million in February 2020.

